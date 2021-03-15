Cameroon: Comedy Stand-Up - Mr. Ater, DA Contry Comedian

The 30-year-old began entertaining in primary school until he was encouraged to go professional.

Kor Derick Ndikiter was born on November 28, 1991 in Mbaa village, Nkambe Central Subdivision, Donga Mantung Division of the North West Region. A Management and Entrepreneurship graduate of the University of Bamenda, "Mr. Ater, Da Contry Comedian," or simply Ater, as his artiste name goes, began doing comedy early in life. "I started right from primary school, but little did I know that comedy was a whole profession!" Ater recalls with an exclamation. Not knowing the future that lay ahead of him, Ater and Binyu Emmanuel, Nforba Bruno and Ngah Noel, formed their comedy troupe. Even as pupils! "People mocked us throughout primary and secondary school for doing comedy, but it did not deter us," the 30-year-old says. Until he went professional in 2017 after shooting his first comedy sketch with Bongjo Bertrand.

"The love for my culture motivated me to go deeper into comedy. People like being around me to be entertained. But the greatest encouragement came from an elder, Mr. Semuyeh Kanjo. He sat me down and told me I had a gift I was unaware of. This sent me thinking seriously about making a career of comedy," explains Derick, who also does serigraphy and photography from his Yaounde base. Great motivation came from Gordons, the Nigerian comedian. "But I do not copy him because we have much endowment in Cameroon to exploit," he quickly adds.

"I chose "Ater" because it is part of my name, Ndikiter; which in Limbum means "simple" or "easy." So far, "Mr. Ater Da Contry Comedian," has produced and uploaded more than 20 comedy sketches on social media. He has performed with singer Afanyu Ambiano and at the Wimbum Abi Music Association, WIMBAMUSICA concert in Douala in 2020. As well as entertaining guests at wedding parties. He recently did two comedy sketches on Nigerian music and art "invading" Cameroon and the Stingy Men's Association. Most of Ater's work is on our culture. According to him, while he makes people to laugh, it enables them to learn or remember something from the good old days. "Initially, I thought I should only entertain my Wimbum tribes people. Thus, my earlier comedies were all in Limbum language. But I now perform in Pidgin English, making my work accessible to many more people," Mr. Ater discloses. His dream is to make the whole world to know Wimbumland, Cameroon and Africa through his comedy.