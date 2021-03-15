Cameroon: Elite One - Apejes Floors Canon At Home

The game played yesterday March 14, 2021 in Yaounde within framework of the second day ended 3-2 in favour of the Mfou Club.

Apejes of Mfou has begun the elite one professional football championship on good footing. With its first programmed match with Coton still on the wait, the boys from Mfou in their first official outing yesterday, March 14, 2021, succeeded to floor Canon sportif of Yaounde 3-2 at the Yaounde omnisport stadium.

Both teams came into the game strong and portraying the will to keep the goals counting. The first 10 minutes was a face-to-face fight for both teams. At the 11th minute, Samuel Junior Kotto succeeded to pierce through Canon's defense wall to net the first goal. Barely a minute later, Joseph Vianney Apam increased the goal tally for Apejes. The two goals scored in a twinkle of an eye perhaps made the Canon boys of Coach Minkreo Birwe to wake up from slumber. Their attempts to get a goal were all foiled by Apejes's midfield and defense which remained watertight. In a quest to get a goal, Franck Mbondji of Canon was ousted from the match with a red card. The red card seemed to have gotten the lion out of the boys of Coach Minkreo Birwe. This was seen as barely two minutes after, Gilles Vivian Enanombel opened the score line for the ten-man team at the 25th minute. With their morale at the peak, Canon struggled but failed to equalize the second goal leaving the score line at 2-1 in the first half.

Both teams came in to the second half with the same strong fighting spirit. Just like the first half, Apejes penetrated Canon's defense to net the third goal. It was a well calculated shot from Christian Fack Bayokolak at the 61st minute. Canon still did not give up but multiplied efforts which led to their second goal netted by Jean Hugus Eyango at the 74th minute. This took the score line to 3-2. At this stage of the game, Apejes struggled to consolidate its victory by scoring another goal but failed after several attempts. Canon on its part struggled to equalize the third goal but equally did not succeed because Apejes's defense made it a tough task.

In all, it was a fairly equal game for both sides who are determined to do better in their upcoming encounters.