Cameroon: Elite One - Apejes Floors Canon At Home

15 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The game played yesterday March 14, 2021 in Yaounde within framework of the second day ended 3-2 in favour of the Mfou Club.

Apejes of Mfou has begun the elite one professional football championship on good footing. With its first programmed match with Coton still on the wait, the boys from Mfou in their first official outing yesterday, March 14, 2021, succeeded to floor Canon sportif of Yaounde 3-2 at the Yaounde omnisport stadium.

Both teams came into the game strong and portraying the will to keep the goals counting. The first 10 minutes was a face-to-face fight for both teams. At the 11th minute, Samuel Junior Kotto succeeded to pierce through Canon's defense wall to net the first goal. Barely a minute later, Joseph Vianney Apam increased the goal tally for Apejes. The two goals scored in a twinkle of an eye perhaps made the Canon boys of Coach Minkreo Birwe to wake up from slumber. Their attempts to get a goal were all foiled by Apejes's midfield and defense which remained watertight. In a quest to get a goal, Franck Mbondji of Canon was ousted from the match with a red card. The red card seemed to have gotten the lion out of the boys of Coach Minkreo Birwe. This was seen as barely two minutes after, Gilles Vivian Enanombel opened the score line for the ten-man team at the 25th minute. With their morale at the peak, Canon struggled but failed to equalize the second goal leaving the score line at 2-1 in the first half.

Both teams came in to the second half with the same strong fighting spirit. Just like the first half, Apejes penetrated Canon's defense to net the third goal. It was a well calculated shot from Christian Fack Bayokolak at the 61st minute. Canon still did not give up but multiplied efforts which led to their second goal netted by Jean Hugus Eyango at the 74th minute. This took the score line to 3-2. At this stage of the game, Apejes struggled to consolidate its victory by scoring another goal but failed after several attempts. Canon on its part struggled to equalize the third goal but equally did not succeed because Apejes's defense made it a tough task.

In all, it was a fairly equal game for both sides who are determined to do better in their upcoming encounters.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.