South Africa: National School of Government Hosts Series of Master Classes for Public Servants, 11, 18 and 25 Mar

press release

The National School of Government to host a series of master classes to enhance professionalism in the public service

The National School of Government (The NSG) will deliver a series of Master Classes during the month of March 2021, which are aimed at expanding the knowledge base and enhancing economic governance in the public service.

The Master classes are designed to equip public servants with knowledge and skills to navigate their everyday responsibilities in their respective working environments.

The NSG has collaborated with international Partners and South African Government departments to deliver the Master classes.

The details are as follows;

Master Class for Chief Information Officers

In collaboration with The École Nationale d'Administration (ENA) of France, the NSG will deliver a Master Class on the role of Chief Information Officers in advancing Digital Transformation in the Public Sector on the 11th of March 2021. The Master class will be presented by Mr Jean-Guillaume, a senior consultant at a French company which is a global leader in digital transformation, and Mr Diego Cortes, a strategy, change management and organization consultant to the public sector in France.

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/pUc6etQiP7eVJTqcA

Communicating Pandemics

The Master Class will focus on Communicating Pandemics with emphasis on what government communicators should do to increase public awareness about COVID-19 and Vaccines. The presenters will be Dr Nono Simelela, the Assistant Director-General for Family, Women, Children and Adolescents at the World Health Organisation and Prof Mosa Moshabela, an Associate Professor and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation (Acting) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. It will take place on the 18th of March 2021.

Registration link: https://thensg-gov-za.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FFuEMS0dSfSUcXD5v7V35Q

Master Class on the Entrepreneurial State and Mission Economy

This high level Master Class will be attended by leaders in the public sector, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, MECs, Mayors and Members of Mayoral Committees. The Master Class on the Entrepreneurial State and Mission Economy, focusing on Lessons and Opportunities for South Africa\, will be presented by the renowned Prof Mariana Mazzucato, Professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value at the University College London (UCL). She is also a Senior NSG Fellow. The session will also target Heads of Departments across the three spheres. It will unpack two key Books produced by Prof Mazuccato which are critical for debate and discourse on economic governance and transformation. These are the books entitled Mission Economy as well as The Entrepreneurial State and Debunking Public & Private Sector Myths. The session will take place on the 25th of March 2021.

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/kevuPgpXRTywgHNZ7

All the sessions will be hosted virtually.