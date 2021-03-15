South Africa: MEC Mbali Hlophe Mourns Deaths of Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala

press release

Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe has learned with shock and sadness of the passing of creatives, Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala.

It had been hoped that Ngubane who had been ill for a while, would recover and get back to the screens after he was announced to feature on the soapie, The Queen.

He was best known for his character in Generations as Sibusiso Dlomo. His other leading roles were in productions like Kwakhala Nyonini; Yizo-Yizo; Isibaya; How to steal a Million just to mention a few.

On the other hand, the untimely passing of Noxolo Maqashalala has sent shock waves and sorrow following the discovery of her body days after her death. She is known for acting roles in several productions including Hotel Rwanda, Intersextions, Rhythm City, TshaTsha and many others.

Says MEC Mbali Hlophe; "The arts industry is indeed reeling from the passing of the two talented artists. Already the performance industry is poor without them. Their excellence in acting and producing will never be replaced.

On behalf of the people of Gauteng, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ngubane and Maqashalala families, friends and the entire creative industries.

May the souls of Menzi and Noxolo rest in eternal peace.;