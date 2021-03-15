South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme On the Funding Eligibility

12 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) welcomes the statement by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Dr. Blade Nzimande yesterday, March 11, 2021, on a progressive decision by the Government and the Department of Higher Education and Training in addressing the funding shortfall to support first- time entering students and institutions in public universities.

The scheme is pleased to announce that the funding eligibility decisions for new students for NSFAS bursary support will be released on March 12, 2021. This now means students will know their funding statuses and can proceed with registration processes at their chosen institutions to the extent that they have been accepted by those institutions. Students can now check on their myNSFAS portal to track their funding statuses.

Unsuccessful first-time applicants should appeal through the portal, this process remains open. Students can log on to their myNSFAS portal online with proof to support the appeal. For continuing students, this process is managed through institutions.

NSFAS apologies for any inconvenience that has been caused by this delay, while Government was still busy with its processes to secure funding.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.