South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme On the Funding Eligibility

press release

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) welcomes the statement by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Dr. Blade Nzimande yesterday, March 11, 2021, on a progressive decision by the Government and the Department of Higher Education and Training in addressing the funding shortfall to support first- time entering students and institutions in public universities.

The scheme is pleased to announce that the funding eligibility decisions for new students for NSFAS bursary support will be released on March 12, 2021. This now means students will know their funding statuses and can proceed with registration processes at their chosen institutions to the extent that they have been accepted by those institutions. Students can now check on their myNSFAS portal to track their funding statuses.

Unsuccessful first-time applicants should appeal through the portal, this process remains open. Students can log on to their myNSFAS portal online with proof to support the appeal. For continuing students, this process is managed through institutions.

NSFAS apologies for any inconvenience that has been caused by this delay, while Government was still busy with its processes to secure funding.