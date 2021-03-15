South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande Appeals to Students Not Placed At Public Institution to Study to Contact Cach for Help

press release

Minister Nzimande appeals to students who applied on time for a place at a public institution but not offered a place to study to contact the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) for help

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, appeals to students who applied on time for a place at all public institutions but were not offered a place to study to contact the Central Application Clearing House for help.

The Central Application Clearing House (CACH) is a system meant to assist individuals to access university, college and skills development opportunities following unsuccessful applications before the publication of their grade 12 results.

The system opened on 22 February 2021 as an online service designed and introduced by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Minister Nzimande said that CACH is particularly useful for applicants or individuals who have applied for admission to a university or college in time in 2020 and meet the entry requirements when their grade 12 results are released but have not been offered a place in their programme of choice.

The Minister further said CACH is also useful for prospective students who had applied and met the entry requirement based on their grade 11 results but find that they now do not meet the entry requirements when their grade 12 results are released.

"CACH also provides referrals to Career Development Services, funding opportunities, and skills development opportunities including artisan programmes and learnerships.

"Institutions with skills development or study opportunities will then select potential students from the CACH database and make direct contact with those selected," said Minister Nzimande.

The CACH service follows the following different phases:

Phase 1: Individuals looking for space in the PSET system can SMS their name and ID Number to 31629 and be called back free of charge. Individuals can also register or sign up online via the website: http://cach.dhet.gov.za.

Phase 2: In the case of an SMS, the agents will call a prospective student back free of charge. The agents will then register all requested details on the CACH database, indicating the learners' chosen field of study and the province they wish to study.

Phase 3: The applicant's details and matric results will be confirmed, verified, and automatically transferred to institutions of higher learning for possible admission and placement on confirmation by the applicant.

Phase 4: Where places exist and applicants meet the requirements, institutions will contact applicants directly to offer them available places.

The CACH 2021 service will be available until the end of April 2021. The sign-up service will operate from Mondays to Friday between 8:00 to 18:00 and Saturday from 8:00 to 14:00.