South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Legislature On Passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu

12 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature receives with great sadness the news of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu who was the leader of the Zulu nation.

True to his regal bearing, King Goodwill Zwelithini epitomised humility, dignity and a genuine love for his subjects. King Goodwill Zwelithini's name will forever be immortalised by his good deeds and untiring endeavours for the welfare of not only his subjects but all South Africans.

On behalf of the legislature, I extend my deep sympathy to the Royal Family and the entire Zulu nation on this very sad day of the untimely passing of His Majesty. The legislature has benefited enormously from his warm, constructive and reciprocally valuable working relations it had with the King.

When we officially open the legislature at the beginning of every year, His Majesty provided solid and valuable guidance to the legislators and the Executive on what needed to be done to improve the lives of our people.

The King was always frank with us the legislative sector and more importantly, he had the courage of his convictions. One of those convictions was his unwavering belief that the legislature should not falter on its mandate of strengthening democracy as well as keeping a watchful eye on the executive arm of government.

The King was a peace maker. He always called for greater unity among political parties in KwaZulu-Natal as he strongly believed that tensions derailed the delivery of services to the people. We have no doubt that the collegiality we have among political parties we currently have in our legislature is because of perennial guidance we received from His Majesty.

May His Majesty's soul rest in peace.

