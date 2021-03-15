Mozambique: Nhongo Refuses to Demobilise 'Renamo Military Junta'

Maputo — Mariano Nhongo, leader of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", has labelled his former colleague, Andre Matsangaissa Junior, "a traitor", and has once again refused to demobilise the Junta's remaining fighters, reports Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Giving a video conference from an unidentified location, Nhongo said he will only accept demobilisation on the basis of terms set out by the Junta in a document sent to the government in October 2019.

He demanded negotiations with the government, followed by a truce, and only then could the cantonment and demobilisation of the Junta's men occur.

The obvious problem with this proposal is that the government has already negotiated a definitive peace agreement with Renamo. President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade signed that agreement in August 2019. It envisages the demobilisation, disarming and reintegration into Mozambican society of all members of the Renamo militia.

Nhongo did not accept the agreement, called Momade "a traitor", and appointed himself leader of Renamo. Since then the junta has waged a string of attacks in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala, mostly against vehicles using the main roads - although there have been no ambushes since January.

The Junta's men have been slowly abandoning Nhongo and applying for demobilisation. One of the most prominent defections was that of Matsangaissa, who is the nephew of the first Renamo commander, Andre Matade Matsangaissa, appointed by the Ian Smith regime in 1977 to run what was then little more than an irregular unit in the Rhodesian armed forces.

After Matsangaissa surrendered to the Mozambican defence and security forces, he gave a press conference in Maputo on 9 March, in which he called for a truce and an amnesty for all Junta fighters.

This infuriated Nhongo. He said that Matsangaissa is "being used as bait to attract Renamo members" into the demobilisation currently under way.

He accused Matsangaissa of treason, and said the government had bribed him to abandon the junta. "Andre doesn't know anything", he declared. "Even when we sent our document to the government, he didn't accompany it".

What neither Matsangaissa or Nhongo mentioned was that last year Nyusi offered the Junta a truce, but Nhongo spurned this. Any member of the Junta who joins the current demobilisation of the Renamo militia will automatically be amnestied.