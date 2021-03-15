South Africa: Kimberley Residents Livid With Municipality's Handling of Water Crisis

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Masego Mafata

The city has had rolling water cuts since December, where water is cut in the evening and restored in the mornings.

First published by GroundUp.

Residents in Kimberley say they have been experiencing an unreliable water supply from the Sol Plaatje Municipality since December 2020. Water is cut off in the evenings and restored in the mornings.

According to community activist and Kimberley resident, Tumelo Mosikare, the water supply was cut off for two weeks in February to repair a damaged pipe. When the water supply was restored, it was discoloured.

Chairperson of utilities at Sol Plaatje Municipality Councillor Themba Gomba said, "Our water had different colours at some point because there was more mud in the river due to the rain. Our plant [Riverton Purification Plant] could not cope. They had to backwash the water twice or thrice. The colour has improved and the levels have also improved."

But Mosikare says the municipality is not being truthful. "It is not raining anymore and the water supply is still inconsistent," he said.

"Vandalism and theft affect service delivery," said Gomba. He said that to replace the vandalised and stolen equipment, water must be temporarily cut.

Gomba said the municipality was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

