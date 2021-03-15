South Africa: This Week in Civil Society - the Human Rights of Children - From a Name to Education

analysis

The rights of children are protected by their own section in the Constitution. In 2018, children made up 34% of the South African population. In the lead-up to Human Rights Day, their rights will be the focus of civil society - from their right to a name and nationality, to their right to education. Civil society also turns its attention to the constitutionality of the Traditional Courts Bill as well as the continued haze around the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

Sunday, 21 March is a standout day for civil society the world over. In South Africa, we will mark Human Rights Day. It is also the start of the International Week of Solidarity with the Peoples Struggling against Racism and Racial Discrimination, with the theme of "Youth standing up against racism". It is World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day as well as the International Day of Forests.

As ever, this week civil society discusses and plans how to protect human rights more quickly and more meaningfully - from a child's right to a name and nationality, to the world's right to a fairly priced and accessible Covid-19 vaccine:

On Monday, 15 March, Lawyers for Human Rights will hold a...