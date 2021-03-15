Malawi: Court Dismisses State Bid On Chisale Bail Revocation

Embattled former presidential aide, Norman Chisale narrowly escaped another jail stint after the High Court in Blantyre dismissed the application for his bail revocation.

The former presidential bodyguard to Peter Mutharika is answering attempted murder charges.

The State applied for Chisale's bail revocation on grounds that the accused was allegedly interfering with one of the State's witnesses, Moses Banda.

Prosecutors tendered evidence of a phone call log analysis that was extracted by a specialist at National Police Headquarters, Wellington Chizakazi as evidence that Chisale was in contact with the witness.

The State also told the Court that the witness, once told a lead investigator in the case, that Chisale threatened him not to sign court summons to be part of the State witnesses.

In his ruling, Judge Sylvester Kalembera noted that the State has failed to produce evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused had indeed interfered with the witness in question.

According to Kalembera, the state only established that there was a transaction between Mr Chisale and the witness but has failed to give substantive evidence on the nature of the transaction as well as who first made the calls.

The Judge, therefore, described the evidence as hearsay.

Meanwhile, the trial continues with the State parading its last three witnesses.

Chisale is being accused of attempting to murder a Blantyre based woman Sigere Amani, whom he shot on the leg last year.