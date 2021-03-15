South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Sends Condolences On the Passing King Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu

12 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Didiza deeply saddned by the passing of His Majesty, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, King Of The Zulu Nation

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), has learnt with sadness the news of the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation.

"Having learnt of the hospitalisation of His Majesty a few weeks back and regular updates that we have been getting about his health, I have been hopeful of his speedy recovery," said Minister Didiza.

His Majesty was a sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust, an entity of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and he had always provided his vision for the Ingonyama Trust Board.

"We have worked very well with His Majesty on improving the operations of the Ingonyama Trust Board and subsequently improving the lives of his subjects," remarked Minister Didiza.

"I wish to send my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the Zulu Nation. We continue to pray for your strength during this difficult time and may His Majesty rest in eternal peace"

"Sengathi umoya weMbube, Ubhejane ephuma esiqiwini ungalala ngoxolo." Concluded the minister.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.