South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Sends Condolences On the Passing King Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu

press release

Minister Didiza deeply saddned by the passing of His Majesty, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, King Of The Zulu Nation

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), has learnt with sadness the news of the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation.

"Having learnt of the hospitalisation of His Majesty a few weeks back and regular updates that we have been getting about his health, I have been hopeful of his speedy recovery," said Minister Didiza.

His Majesty was a sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust, an entity of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and he had always provided his vision for the Ingonyama Trust Board.

"We have worked very well with His Majesty on improving the operations of the Ingonyama Trust Board and subsequently improving the lives of his subjects," remarked Minister Didiza.

"I wish to send my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the Zulu Nation. We continue to pray for your strength during this difficult time and may His Majesty rest in eternal peace"

"Sengathi umoya weMbube, Ubhejane ephuma esiqiwini ungalala ngoxolo." Concluded the minister.