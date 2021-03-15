South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Responds to Oral Questions in the NCOP, 11 Mar

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza will appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday 11 March 2021, to respond to oral questions by political parties represented in Parliament.

The Deputy President will respond to a question on the role that inter-faith leaders, traditional leaders, and traditional doctors would play in government's Covid-19 vaccines rollout plan.

Members of the NCOP also enquired about measures put in place by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines to prevent acts of corruption and malfeasance in the rollout plan, as well as what specific campaigns are in place towards reaching rural communities.

Deputy President Mabuza is expected to apprise the NCOP of the ongoing work by government as well as communication interventions, which inform the public on the benefits of vaccines thereby busting myths about vaccines including changing any wrong perceptions that may exist.

The Deputy President will also affirm the role and continued importance of social partners, inter-faith leaders and political parties, in the implementation of the vaccination programme.

On curbing corruption in the acquisition, distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccines, the Deputy President will unpack measures adopted by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines as contained in the Corruption Risk Mitigation Plan.

On energy matters, Deputy President Mabuza will reflect on progress made in the implementation of Eskom's turnaround programme, as well as the implementation of the Integrated Resource Plan of 2019 to ensure that Eskom provides stable, secure and reliable energy.

On service delivery interventions, the Deputy President will apprise the NCOP on additional interventions to be implemented by government to resolve the ongoing sanitation challenges in Emfuleni Local Municipality as a result of pollution of the Vaal River System.