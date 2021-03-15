South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 1541 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 528 414.

Regrettably we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 9, Gaut- eng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 42, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total to 51 261 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 452 988 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 145 544 as at 18.30 13 March 2021