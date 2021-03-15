East Africa: EA Law Society Sues Uganda for Shutting Down Internet During Polls

15 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patty Magubira

The East Africa Law Society (EALS) has filed a petition at the Arusha-based regional court challenging the shutdown of internet during Uganda's General Election in January.

Uganda held its election on January 14, 2021.

The EALS accuses the Ugandan government of blocking access to social media networking platforms and more than 100 Virtual Private Networks (VPN) before imposing a total internet shutdown within the country on January 13, 2021.

The regional law bar says restricting citizens and residents from accessing the internet is against the rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights, which the society has the mandate to promote across the region.

"Such actions are part of a worrying and growing trend of mass censorship and intolerance to dissent within the member states of the East African Community (EAC)," Mr Bernard Oundo, the EALS president, says in a statement.

Tanzania and Burundi were also reported for blocking access to major social media networks during their October and May 2020 general elections, respectively.

"The restrictions and shutdowns are unlawful," stressed Mr Oundo, explaining that they violate the EAC Treaty, international human rights law and the domestic laws of the affected countries.

Such restrictions limit, among others, the peoples' rights to internet access, freedom of access to information, freedom of speech and expression, freedom of the press, the right to freely participate in the affairs of one's government, freedom of association, freedom of assembly, the right to self-determination and economic rights.

They also violate the obligation of EAC state governments to abide by the principles of good governance, democracy, the rule of law, public accountability and transparency, and social justice.

"If not addressed in time and checked, the rising trend of internet censorship in East Africa will only deepen," Mr Oundo cautioned.

In the petition it filed against both Uganda's Attorney General and the EAC Secretary General, the EALS isseeking declarations that the government violated the law as well as compensation for inconvenience and loss suffered by many Ugandan citizens, residents, and businesses.

The petition is also seeking a structural interdict compelling the Uganda government to put in place legal and other reforms, under the supervision of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), to ensure a repeat of the challenged violations does not occur.

"We hope that the Reference will serve as a deterrent for EAC member states and send the message that illegal actions will not be ignored or taken lightly," Mr Oundo said. "We call upon the peoples of the EAC and Civil Society Organisations to remain vigilant in holding the governments of East Africa accountable so that together, we can make the EAC a law-abiding community, one people, one destiny."

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.