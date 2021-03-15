Tanzania's Vice President Says Country Is Safe, Calls for Prayers

15 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

Handeni. Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged the country to not be unnerved by "rumours flying around", insisting that the country is safe.

Speaking in Msata Town on Monday, Ms Hassan said it was not unusual for a person to fall sick.

"It's quite normal for a person's body to be indisposed and contract the flu or develop a fever... this is the time for Tanzanians to be united through prayer," she said.

Without stating exactly who she was talking about, Ms Hassan said there were a lot of rumours circulating in the country, adding, however, that this should not unsettle Tanzanians.

"As Tanzanians, we must work together, be united and build our nation. Most of the rumours you hear don't originate in Tanzania... they come from outside the country. I ask you to ignore them. If it's about prayers, pray, but all in all, we should remain united and take Tanzania forward. We're safe," she said.

Ms Suluhu, who is Tanzania's first female Vice President, hails from Zanzibar.

There have been growing concerns over President John Magufuli's whereabouts. The Head of State frequently addresses public rallies and church congregants, but has not appeared in public for over two weeks.

