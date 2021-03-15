Angolan Delegation At UN Meeting On Women

Luanda — Angola attends from the 15th to the 26th of this month the 65th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65), taking place by videoconference, from the UN headquarters in New York.

According to the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women (MASFAMU), in a note sent today to ANGOP, Angola will make an approach on good practices to achieve full and effective participation in decision making and public life.

The technical segment will have five interactive virtual dialogues, in which speakers and experts from various sectors of civil society will exchange national experiences on the policies, actions and measures implemented on the themes related to the elimination of violence against women in public life.

The construction of alliances for the full and effective participation of women in public life, the participation and leadership of women in the plan and strategy for responding and recovering from the effects of Covid-19 and the empowerment of women for sustainable development are also topics to be discussed in this meeting.

An interactive debate is also planned on monitoring the implementation of the recommendations from the 4th World Conference on Women and the 23rd special session of the General Assembly, entitled "Women 2000 on gender equality, development and peace for the 21st century".

The High-Level Ministerial Session of the CSW wants to reaffirm the commitment and political engagement of member states to the realization of gender equality and women's empowerment, human rights, as well as to exchange experiences on lessons learned and good practices in relation to the themes and the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Angola participates with a delegation headed by the minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Faustina Alves, technicians from various ministerial departments, as well as representatives of civil society organizations and churches.

