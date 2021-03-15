Angola: Covid-19 - Unita Encourages Mass Vaccination

13 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Standing Committee of the Political Commission of the largest opposition party, UNITA, encouraged on Saturday the Angolan Executive to take all measures to make the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, underway in the country, really a massive campaign.

In a statement on the 55th anniversary of its founding, marked on 13 March, the party expressed its appreciation to all health professionals and to the players, on the front line, who are fighting to prevent and combat the pandemic.

UNITA's appeal comes at a time when more than 30,000 citizens have already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected to be administered to 54% of the population, a total of 16,823,284 citizens over the age of 16.

To this purpose, the country has received Six hundred and twenty four thousand doses of vaccines, in a universe of two million and one hundred and seventy-two doses, which are being prioritized for risk groups and frontline workers, such as health professionals, police and military personnel, the elderly and people with disabilities.

On the same scope of Covid-19, UNITA appealed to all Angolan citizens and the population in general, to strictly observe bio-safety measures.

