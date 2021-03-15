Angolan President Regrets Death of Ambassador Bento Ribeiro

15 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, laments the death of Ambassador Alberto do Carmo Bento Ribeiro, which occurred in Lisbon, Portugal, victim of illness.

In a message of condolences, President João Lourenço mentions that that it was with great sorrow that he received the sad news of the death of Ambassador Bento Ribeiro.

The President of the Republic highlights the involvement, from a very young age, of the ambassador in the struggle for National Liberation that ended up in the independence of Angola in 1975.

In the message, it is also highlighted the fact that Alberto do Carmo Bento Ribeiro was responsible for the ruling MPLA party's communications during the fight for independence and was equally part of the first delegation of the then Liberation Movement that arrived in the Angolan capital (Luanda) in 1974.

The Head of State also highlights the various positions held by Bento Ribeiro in the government after National Independence, among them, minister of Industry and Energy, deputy to the National Assembly, career ambassador, having completed missions in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Germany and in the United States of America (USA).

"The country loses a nationalist of the first hour and an experienced diplomat, who always knew how to defend the image and interests of the Angolan people abroad", expressed the President of the Republic.

Finally, João Lourenço addresses to the family in mourning his most heartfelt condolences, "extended to all his friends and life partners".

Alberto do Carmo Bento Ribeiro, who died on Sunday (14), was born on December 21, 1941, in the province of Luanda.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

