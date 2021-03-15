Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 57 New Infections, Two Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced this Sunday the detection of 57 new cases of the newcoronavirus, as well as the occurrence, in the same ambit, of one death and two recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the authorities, 43 of the new cases were diagnosed in Luanda Province, 7 in Huila, 3 in ZXaire, 1 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Cuanza Sul and 1 in Moxico, with the ages of the patients ranging from 3 to 74 years.

The one death recorded is a citizen that resided in Luanda Province.

In accordance with the latest data, the total of Covid-19 cases in Angola is now 21,380 (positive cases), 521 deaths, 19,850 recoveries and 1009 active cases.

Of the total of active cases, 6 are in critical condition, 9 serious, 36 moderate, 28 mild and 930 asymptomatic cases.

Up to now, there are 82 in-patients under medical supervision in hospitals and 103 patients in institutional quarantine. The authorities also have under epidemiological surveillance 1,496 citizens that had contact with positive cases.

The medical teams have so far processed 3,709 samples.

