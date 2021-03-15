South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Joins Global Observation of International Women Day

press release

Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, hosted a webinar to mark International Women Day on 08 March 2021. International Women's Day is commemorated globally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year, the celebrations were themed - "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world."

The webinar offered Women in Tourism (WiT) a platform to engage on the impact of the Covid - 19 pandemic on SMMEs, and to explore mitigating measures. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane honoured the occasion with a keynote address, setting the tone for insightful presentations by the following high-powered panel of leaders and trailblazers in the tourism industry:

Ms Lee Anne Bach: The Future of Tourism: Trends and Opportunities

Mr Sanjay Soni: Pivoting your businesses: Decision making Matrix

Ms Shamantha Moodley: Emerging SMMES: Tourism in Rural and Township Context

Mr. Gavin Douglas: Resilience and Resourcefulness - how to cope in the midst of a pandemic and other disasters

Mr. Harry Welby-Cooke: Marketing, Money and the importance of closing the digital divide

The Women in Tourism (WiT) Programme is an initiative that advances and supports the development and empowerment of women in the tourism sector. The Programme integrates women from diverse backgrounds to converge on a set of common goals and interests that ensure their success in the tourism sector.

Since its inception in 2013, the programme has served as a mechanism to elevate the status of women in the sector by providing training, empowerment and networking opportunities.

Click here to view the Webinar