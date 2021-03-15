Algeria: Libya - President Tebboune Welcomes Formation of Government of National Unity

ALGIERS-President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday welcomed the formation of the Government of National Unity in Libya which won the vote of confidence of the House of Representatives of the People (Libyan Parliament), expressing "his willingness to fully support it," said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

"Algeria, which has constantly shown by word and deed its support and unconditional solidarity with the Libyan people, will spare no effort to achieve peace and national reconciliation in this brotherly country," said President Tebboune who stressed the "imperative need to put an end to all forms of foreign interference so as the Libyan people decide their fate and preserve the sovereignty, independence and territorial unity of Libya."