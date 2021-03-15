Algeria: Libya - President Tebboune Welcomes Formation of Government of National Unity

10 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday welcomed the formation of the Government of National Unity in Libya which won the vote of confidence of the House of Representatives of the People (Libyan Parliament), expressing "his willingness to fully support it," said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

"Algeria, which has constantly shown by word and deed its support and unconditional solidarity with the Libyan people, will spare no effort to achieve peace and national reconciliation in this brotherly country," said President Tebboune who stressed the "imperative need to put an end to all forms of foreign interference so as the Libyan people decide their fate and preserve the sovereignty, independence and territorial unity of Libya."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Kenya Quits Boundary Dispute Case With Somalia
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.