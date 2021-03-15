Algeria: Emphasis On Digital Technology to Boost Economy, "Strategic Choice"

ALGIERS-Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said Saturday in Algiers that emphasis on digital and knowledge to boost the economy was "a strategic choice" under efforts to diversify the economy.

According to the premier, digital technology, a "priority receiving a sustained interest" in the programme of the President of the Republic and the Government, "is carefully considered, given the benefits of digital technology including saving time, control of data exchange, facilitation of operations and transactions and improvement of services.

The Government is working to "provide mechanisms necessary for data protection, security and reliability of operations and transactions, which have become the main indicators of economic development of countries," said the PM.

It aims to ensure more reliability in the computerization of economic exchanges and facilitate their flow, through the development of electronic documents and the generalization of e-payment in trade," explained Djerad.

In addition, the Government's plan seeks to "develop a digital identity whose source would be a reliable electronic certification authority and a reference for all information, especially those exchanged online, with a view to using digital applications developed and operated by ministerial departments, authorities and public and private institutions."