ALGIERS-The President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday sealed the presidential decree convening the electorate on 12 June 2021 to elect the members of the People's National Assembly (Lower House), said the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

President Tebboune "also signed on 26 Rajab 1442, corresponding to March 11, 2021 Ordinance No.21-01 on the electoral system."