Algeria: President Tebboune Reiterates Algeria's Willingness to Help Mali Restore Stability

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday reiterated Algeria's willingness to help Mali in the restoration of its stability and the preparation of elections awaited by the Malian people.

"As we have already stated in previous meetings, we remain at the disposal of our Malian brothers for anything they deem necessary in the current stage to ease the situation and prepare for elections they have decided.

The President of the Republic also seized this opportunity to "warmly welcome" Bah N'Daw and the delegation accompanying him.