Algeria: President Tebboune Urges Coordination of Efforts for Lasting Solution to Western Sahara Conflict

9 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday called for the coordination of Africa's efforts to crystallize a lasting solution to the conflict in Western Sahara, the last colony in Africa.

Recalling Algeria's constant position vis-à-vis the decolonization in Western Sahara, the President of the Republic called for coordination of efforts and action to end the crisis in Western Sahara, the last colony in the Continent.

"Africa, which has defeated the European occupation by its political and armed struggle at times and has overcome Apartheid, must today end the last colony," he continued.

"The failure of the ceasefire following the violation of an agreement in force since 1991 and the dangerous escalation of the conflict in Western Sahara are the result of decades of policy of systematic blocking and slowing down of settlement plans, circumvention of the negotiation process and recurrent attempts to impose a fait accompli in the territory of a founding member state of the AU," affirmed President Tebboune.

