Africa: President Tebboune Participates in AU PSC Meeting

9 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday participated in an "important" meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) bringing together heads of State and Government, said the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

"The meeting focused on the impact of climate change on peace and security in Africa and the Western Sahara issue in the light of the recent developments in the occupied territories of Western Sahara," said the Presidency's communiqué.

