Tanzania: Rodrick Mpogolo Acting As CCM's Secretary General

15 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Deputy Secretary General of CCM - Tanzania Mainland, Rodrick Mpogolo is now acting as the party's secretary general, after Dr Bashiru Ally was appointed by President John Magufuli as the Chief Secretary.

Dr Bashiru was appointed to the top post replacing Ambassador John Kijazi who died on February 17 in Dodoma, after being hospitalized for several days at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital.

Following the nomination, no official statement was issued by the ruling party regarding who will be acting general secretary as they wait for the party's chairman, President Magufuli, is expected to nominate another secretary general.

However, some CCM leaders have indicated that the position is currently being held by the Deputy Secretary-General - Mainland who will be responsible for overseeing the party's day-to-day operations.

Speaking to this newspaper, CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary - Zanzibar Catherine Nao said when the party's secretary-general is absent from office, the position is held by the CCM - Mainland Deputy General Secretary.

He said: "Currently the position is being held by Mpogolo until the party chairman appoints another."

CCM Political and International Relations Secretary retired Colonel Ngemela Lubinga also confirmed that the position is being held by the Deputy Secretary-General.

"Whenever the Secretary-General is absent, the one who performs his duties is the deputy secretary-general," said Lubinga.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.