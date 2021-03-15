Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Primary School Teachers

15 March 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The security commissioner in the northwestern state of Kaduna has confirmed the kidnapping, which marks the fifth attack of its kind since December.

Nigerian gunmen have kidnapped three primary school teachers in the northwestern state Kaduna, the state's security commissioner said on Monday.

The attack came just a few days after the kidnapping of dozens others from another school in Kaduna.

In a statement, Kaduna State Security Commissioner Samuel Aruwan said authorities "can confirm that three teachers, Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu have been kidnapped." Aruwan said that two pupils originally feared kidnapped "took to their heels in the course of the commotion, as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles."

Aruwan went on to say, "No single pupil was kidnapped from the school. Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no staff or pupil of the school is missing following the attack."

Authorities have not identified the gunmen.

Fifth attack since December

The attack in Kaduna was at least the fifth kidnapping of schoolchildren in Nigeria since December.

On Saturday, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari responded to the previous kidnapping, saying he would not let bandits destroy the country's educational system as he ordered the military to return the students to their families.

In December 2020, hundreds of schoolboys were kidnapped in the northern city Katsina, followed by an attack in February where gunmen captured 42 people, including 27 students from an all-boys boarding school in central Niger state.

Gunmen launched another attack later in February, abducting 279 schoolgirls in nearby Zamfara state. Most students were eventually released.

The Islamist group Boko Haram group had previously kidnapped students in Nigeria.

fb/msh (EFE, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.