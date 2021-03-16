Nigeria: Biafra - Dokubo, a 'Joker Seeking Attention' - Official

15 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

A spokesperson for the Nigerian government says Asari Dokubo was free to "form and run a fathom(sic) government."

The Nigerian government has described the reported formation of Biafra Customary Government by Asari Dokubo as a "theatre of the absurd by a joker seeking attention."

Speaking on the development, with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration would not be distracted by the "absurdity."

"I am sure you have heard of the theatre of the absurd," Mr Mohammed said, "that is the best way I can describe it."

"If Asari Dokubo wants to form and run a fathom(sic)government, I think he is free to do so. This administration will not be distracted because we still have a lot to do.

"We are not ready to give any attention or time to a joker like Dokubo who is just looking for attention. We will just take it as one of these entertainment things.

"The beauty about Nigeria is that it is never a dull country, you must have one thing or the other to entertain you," he said.

Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, reportedly announced himself as the leader of the new "Biafra Customary Government."

The phantom government was announced with names of some leaders by one Uche Mefor, who claimed to be its head of information and communications.

IPOB, a separatist group led by Nnamdi Kanu, has been agitating for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from Nigeria's South-east and South-south regions.

In the country's North-east, the insurgency by a terrorist group, Boko Haram, has led to loss of thousands of lives for several years now.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.