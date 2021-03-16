Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Explains Buhari's Role in WTO Election Win

15 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala assumed office on March 1, 2021, as the first female DG of the World Trade Organization.

The new director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said she may not have won her election if she did not enjoy the tremendous support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a working visit to Nigeria, said this at a meeting with Mr Buhari in Abuja on Monday.

Details of the meeting were contained in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

"You nominated me, you wrote hundreds of letters, called up hundreds of world leaders. Without your personal and direct intervention, it may not have worked," Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's former finance minister, was quoted to have said.

Read Mr Adesina's full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday hosted in audience Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, newly appointed Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), telling her that despite the robust support Nigeria gave to her candidacy for the position, "You also earned it. We are happy you made it, but you earned it with your record of performance both at home and abroad."

The President said Mrs Okonjo-Iweala was putting Nigeria more on the world map, "and I congratulate you, as well as the country. I know you will represent us so well."

President Buhari lauded Nigerian women once again, pointing to key positions they hold like Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and many others. He said the same way, government would encourage the youths, "so that they can be ready for the challenges of the future."

The new WTO DG thanked President Buhari for the pulsating support she received from her own country in the race for the position.

"You nominated me, you wrote hundreds of letters, called up hundreds of world leaders. Without your personal and direct intervention, it may not have worked. The people of Nigeria also supported me massively. The youths were wonderful, always encouraging, backing me up on social media.

"Mr President, the world recognizes what you have done. Since its establishment, only men have led the WTO. Now, a woman has emerged for the first time, and she's a Nigerian. We are so honoured," Mrs Okonjo-Iweala said.

She apprised the president of the opportunities for Nigeria in the global organization, as well as the challenges, stressing that "WTO will do more to help Nigeria, but we need to add value to our products in order to trade more. We should exploit all the opportunities in front of us."

She added that the support and leadership of President Buhari will help her a lot in her position as DG.

Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala assumed office on March 1, 2021, as the first female DG of the World Trade Organization

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.