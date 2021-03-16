Nigeria: Troops Kill 41 Terrorists, Rescue 60 Women, Children in Borno

Abuja — Troops of Operation Lafiya have neutralized 41 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province and rescued 60 elderly women and children in Borno State.

The director, army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima in a statement said the troops on March 15, 2021 who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno State.

He said at Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes.

"With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists' captivity." he said

The troops recovered; 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvise Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs amongst other things.

He said the troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.