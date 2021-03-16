Nigeria: Troops Kill 41 Terrorists, Rescue 60 Women, Children in Borno

15 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

Abuja — Troops of Operation Lafiya have neutralized 41 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province and rescued 60 elderly women and children in Borno State.

The director, army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima in a statement said the troops on March 15, 2021 who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno State.

He said at Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes.

"With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists' captivity." he said

The troops recovered; 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvise Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs amongst other things.

He said the troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.