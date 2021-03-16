Nigeria: Burna Boy, Wizkid's Awards - Nigeria's Biggest Moment On World's Music Stage

Abuja — Nigeria's Afrobeat sensations, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid) have been described as inspiration to Nigerian youths.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) made the commendation following the awards won by the duo at the 63rd Grammys held in Los Angeles, United States of America USA, adding that Nigeria is on the world's music stage because of their performance.

A statement by APC's Secretary Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe noted that Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl.

"This is unarguably Nigeria's biggest moment on the world's music stage and an affirmation of our artistes and the vibrant afrobeat genre as an international musical force.

" This indeed crowns efforts of Nigerian superstars such as Fela Ransome-Kuti who were the main progenitors of afrobeat/Afropop that have become mainstream music all over the world. As a party, we are immensely proud that our musical stars are leading the pack of young Africans who are redefining the global music space.

"Burna Boy and Wizkid's Grammy awards are an inspiration to Nigerian youth as they continue to make their mark in different endeavours. Our youth are our asset. Their creativity, talent, energy, innovation, and drive is positively impacting and changing the world", APC stated.