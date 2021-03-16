Nigeria: Panic in Lagos Community Over Gas Pipeline Leakage

15 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Palpable tension has continued to grip residents of Eric More and Bode Thomas way, both in the highbrow area of Surulere, Lagos, over a gas pipeline leakage.

Already, some residents have started vacating their homes for fear of being trapped in the event of an explosion.

Acting Territorial Co-ordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the leakage, urged the residents to remain calm and to stay away from the leaking LPG gas pipeline.

Farinloye said officials of the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company have already isolated the line while fire services are already on the ground to prevent any explosion.

"All we require is for people to stay away from the area," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.