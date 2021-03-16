Nigeria: Panic in Lagos Community Over Gas Pipeline Leakage

Palpable tension has continued to grip residents of Eric More and Bode Thomas way, both in the highbrow area of Surulere, Lagos, over a gas pipeline leakage.

Already, some residents have started vacating their homes for fear of being trapped in the event of an explosion.

Acting Territorial Co-ordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the leakage, urged the residents to remain calm and to stay away from the leaking LPG gas pipeline.

Farinloye said officials of the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company have already isolated the line while fire services are already on the ground to prevent any explosion.

"All we require is for people to stay away from the area," he added.