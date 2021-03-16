Nigeria Vaccinates 8,000 People Against Covid-19

"We have not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated," an official said.

About 8,000 Nigerians have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has said.

Mr Shuaib while speaking at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Monday, said no serious adverse effects have been reported from those who have been vaccinated.

"As part of the vaccine launch in the states that occurred last week, over 8,000 Nigerians have been administered the vaccines thus far," he said.

"We have not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated but mild side effects such as swelling at the side of the vaccination is expected as this is normal."

He said the agency is working closely with the <a target="_blank" href="http://nafdac.gov.ng">National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control</a> (NAFDAC) to monitor any unusual adverse reaction to the vaccines.

Nigeria commenced vaccination of its citizens beginning with healthcare workers who are often at the risk of exposure to infections being the first responders to patients.

About four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Nigeria through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility (COVAX) in early March.

The Nigerian government said it aims to vaccinate approximately 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated.