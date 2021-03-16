Kenya: Shock as Match-Fixing Claims Rock Gor Mahia

Claims of match-fixing have rocked the camp of defending champions Gor Mahia who have been recording poor peformances in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

A source at the club, who sought anonymity confided to Nation Sport that they are suspicious at how players have been losing matches and investigations have began at the club to know the truth of the matter.

Reports also suggest that a club official could be aiding the vice, though Nation Sport couldn't independently verify such claims

After the shock defeat to 10-man Posta Rangers on March 10, the players held a lengthy meeting at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where the issue of losing games in a questionable manner was discussed.

"We are not losing matches normally and that was the main reason for the meeting after the Posta Rangers game. In fact, we wondered how one striker squandered clear cut chances to score in the game. I don't want to mention names, but there are players who we are suspecting but let investigations continue so that we can know the truth," said the source.

He added that some of the players on their radar are foreigners.

"Nobody would be suspicious if we were losing normally in the league. Even though we may have a weak squad compared to the past, there is a lot of suspicion on how we are being defeated," he added.

The source revealed that investigation has so far centred on the goalkeeping department and two strikers.

Apart from shock loss to Posta Rangers, Gor have suffered defeats to Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks, league returnees Vihiga United, Nzoia Sugar and KCB.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The source also lashed out at the management for failing to pay players their salaries making them prone to match-fixing.

"If you don't pay players they have to find other ways of earning a living. So the management is part of the blame," added the source.

The claims come after FKF CEO Barry Otieno on Saturday said they have sought the services of sports data and technology company, Genius Sports with its base in London, to help tame match fixing in the country.

"It is very difficult to detect betting. In the last three months, Fifa has been sending to us weekly reviews on our matches, and they have assisted us greatly in identifying matches with suspicious activity.

"The federation is at an advanced stage to sign a deal with Genius Sports. It will help the federation in collecting data and identifying suspicious activities around our matches," said Otieno.

In January, Ugandan Ronald Mugisha was arrested at a Kisumu hotel for allegedly trying to fix a league match pitting Western Stima against KCB.

However, the suspect walked scot-free a week later after Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita withdrew the case.

Two years ago, Fifa banned four players attached to Kakamega Homeboyz for match-fixing.

The four included Ugandan George Mandela who was banned for life, Festo Omukoto, Festus Okiring and Moses Chikati who were each banned for four years.