Kenya/Tanzania: Mulee Makes 10 Changes for Tanzania Clash

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his starting 11 for the friendly match against Taifa Stars of Tanzania set for Monday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Only defender Johnstone Omurwa has maintained his position from the team that beat South Sudan 1-0 at the same venue on Saturday.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito will lead the Harambee Stars attack, with captain Kenneth Muguna and Kevin Kimani earning starting roles after coming in as second half substitutes against South Sudan.

KCB's midfield maestro Michael Mutinda, who was sidelined for the match against South Sudan after a knee injury, has also been given his first start for the national team.

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni will man the Harambee Stars goal. The game starts at 3pm.

Lineup

James Saruni (goalkeeper), Harun Mwale, Johnstone Omurwa, Mike Kibwage, Daniel Sakari, Michael Mutinda, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Eric Kapaito

Subsitutes

Joseph Okoth, Nahashon Alem, David Owino, Kevin Simiyu, Danson Chetambe, Oliver Maloba, Abdallah Hassan, Reagan Otieno, John Macharia, Musa Masika, Henry Meja and Elvis Rupia