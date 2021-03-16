Kenya/Tanzania: Mulee Makes 10 Changes for Tanzania Clash

15 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his starting 11 for the friendly match against Taifa Stars of Tanzania set for Monday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Only defender Johnstone Omurwa has maintained his position from the team that beat South Sudan 1-0 at the same venue on Saturday.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito will lead the Harambee Stars attack, with captain Kenneth Muguna and Kevin Kimani earning starting roles after coming in as second half substitutes against South Sudan.

KCB's midfield maestro Michael Mutinda, who was sidelined for the match against South Sudan after a knee injury, has also been given his first start for the national team.

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni will man the Harambee Stars goal. The game starts at 3pm.

Lineup

James Saruni (goalkeeper), Harun Mwale, Johnstone Omurwa, Mike Kibwage, Daniel Sakari, Michael Mutinda, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Eric Kapaito

Subsitutes

Joseph Okoth, Nahashon Alem, David Owino, Kevin Simiyu, Danson Chetambe, Oliver Maloba, Abdallah Hassan, Reagan Otieno, John Macharia, Musa Masika, Henry Meja and Elvis Rupia

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Actress Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
Tanzania's President Magufuli Well But Busy, Prime Minister Says

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.