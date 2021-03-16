Kenya: KHU Releases New Season's Fixtures

Kenya Police will be without the services of first choice strikers Govan Mbeki and Titus Kimutai as they face Sailors in their first match of the 2021 men's Kenya Hockey Union Premier League on Saturday, April 3 at the City Park Stadim, Nairobi.

Mbeki and Kimutai are both nursing leg injuries.

Mbeki got the injury while on official duty, while Kimutai hurt himself while doing personal training.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said although it's a big blow to the team, he has enough cover in the striking department.

"We last won the league title in 2015. We have always begun well in the previous seasons but faded along the way. We are keen to reclaim the title this season. We have played second fiddle to reigning champions Butali Sugar Warriors for a while now and this must change ,"said Mugambi.

"Our record has been good against Sailors, having only drawn once in 2019, but we have won against them in other fixtures and therefore, we hope to continue with the good run against them," he added.

In the absence of the two, Mugambi will use experienced Moses Cheplait and Samson Kibirir.

The law enforces, who finished third in 2019 season behind Wazalendo Hockey Club and eventual winners Butali, have signed midfielder Benson Wakhongo from Strathmore.

In the fixtures released on Monday, Amira Sailors have a date with Oranje Leonas in the women's match at the same venue.

Amira coach Linet Anyango said it will be tough encounter and season altogether.

On Sunday, April 4, Parkroad Badgers welcome Butali as 2016 champions Strathmore University battle Greensharks.

Strathmore women's team will take on Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines. Strathmore coach Meshack Senge remained optimistic of a good season.

"We will take one match at a time and see what happens. We have been training and I hope what we have practiced will be put in play," observed Senge.