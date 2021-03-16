South Africa: University Concessions On Historic Student Debt Are Just Plasters On a Gaping Wound

opinion

We move from one student protest to another and the responses from universities and the government seem to always deal with individual demands and not the greater problem. To continue this tradition ensures that we find ourselves in the same situation, doing the same thing year after year.

Late on Saturday evening, the chairperson of the University of Cape Town's Council sent an email to the "Dear members of the UCT community". It alerted us to an important decision the Council had made -- no students would be prevented from registering for the 2021 academic year as a result of debt they had from 2020. This is a welcome step in the right direction -- but is it enough?

Email parlance is filled with "dear" and "kind regards" and everything is said "sincerely", of course. Emails will have you believe that people who have a tense or antagonistic relationship are the closest of friends. This is most definitely not the case between a good proportion of the student body at UCT and those who are part of "management".

UCT has been one of the battlegrounds in the ongoing struggle for free education and the decolonisation of higher education. The aim...