South Africa: Criticism of Late Monarch Erupts Ahead of Private Funeral On Wednesday

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died on Friday, will be buried during a private night-time ceremony on Wednesday, 17 March. Only close male family members will be permitted to attend the funeral. While some celebrated the Zulu nation's longest-reigning monarch, others criticised his controversial legacy.

News of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's death on Friday, 12 March, has been met with split opinions about his legacy.

The Zulu nation's longest-reigning monarch succumbed to a Covid-19-related illness at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban where he had been admitted to the ICU for diabetes treatment a few weeks earlier. He was 72.

As tributes poured in following the news of his death, the late king was hailed as a "champion for peace" a "custodian of Zulu traditions and customs" and a "much-loved visionary".

But these sentiments were not shared by all.

City Press editor Mondli Makhanya wrote a scathing op-ed where he referred to Zwelithini, who reigned for nearly 50 years, as "apartheid's useful idiot".

"Zwelithini should be remembered for what his most prominent role was in our history: a useful idiot in the hands of the apartheid government, whose willingness to lend his powerful...