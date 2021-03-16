South Africa: Student Fees Are Important, but So Are Health, Pensions, Child Support and a Basic Income Grant

opinion

Mthokozisi Ntumba is dead. The #FeesMustFall protests are back. Government will appoint a committee. Tragically, it will take a great deal more than all of this to address the manifold problems symptomatised by this annual carnival.

Although some variant of the #FeesMustFall saga returns with metronomic regularity at the start of each academic year, it always seems to catch both government and universities by surprise.

The week ending on Friday, 12 March 2021, saw student protests at the universities of the Free State, Cape Town, Wits and Pretoria; government "reprioritising" the budget for the higher education sector, and "an innocent bystander", Mthokozisi Ntumba, a 35-year-old father of three, and a recent MA graduate, dead.

All of this, especially the death of Ntumba, is unspeakable, yet it generates a relentless flow of verbiage, from President Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Wits SRC, to Police Minister Bheki Cele, "condolences" are offered to the Ntumba family. President of the Wits SRC, Mpendulo Mfeka, assures us that Ntumba "did not die in vain", and on Friday, 12 March, the Wits SRC calls for De Beer Street in Braamfontein to be renamed after the dead husband and father to ensure that he "did not die in...