Rwanda: Gatabazi Becomes Local Govt Minister as Hakuziyaremye Moves to Central Bank

President Paul Kagame on Monday March 15 appointed Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi as Minister of Local Government, replacing Anastase Shyaka.

Gatabazi has been serving as Governor of Northern Province.

The fresh changes also saw Soraya Hakuziyaremye appointed Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, a position that fell vacant last month after Monique Nsanzabaganwa was elected Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Hakuziyaremye is the immediate former Minister of Trade and Industry, a docket from which she was replaced by Beata Habyarimana.

Habyarimana is an economist and has background in the financial sector having worked in Bank of Africa, Agaseke Bank and Banque Populaire Du Rwanda

Governors reshuffled

Other changes were made in governors where Gatabazi was replaced by Dancille Nyirarugero in Northern Province, while Emmanuel Gasana was deployed in Eastern Province.

Gasana, who has previously worked in the same capacity in Southern Province, replaced Fred Mufulukye in the east.

Also replaced is long-serving Alphonse Munyantwari who has hitherto been the Governor of Western Province. He was replaced by Francois Habitegeko.

Habitegeko has also been a long serving mayor of Nyaruguru District.

Alice Kayitesi remains Governor of the Southern Province.

Other appointments include Odette Yankurije as Deputy Ombudsman in charge of preventing and fighting injustice as well as three commissioners in the National Commission for Human Rights; Jean Marie Vianney Makombe, Marie Sylvie Kawera na Aurelie Gahongayire.