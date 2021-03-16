Rwanda: Inter-Province Travel Resumes as Covid-19 Restrictions Are Eased

16 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

A cabinet meeting held on Monday, March 15 directed the resumption of movement between Kigali and other provinces, following a two month halt that had been imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro, however, kept three districts under movement restriction.

The three districts are Bugesera, Nyanza and Gisagara.

The communique says the Ministry of Local Government will issue guidelines on how movement in the three districts will be regulated.

Also to resume are physical meetings with Covid-19 testing required for gatherings that exceed 20 people. However, the participants should not beyond 30 per cent of the capacity of the venue where they are meeting.

"Restaurants and cafes will remain open with 30 per cent occupancy limit and shall receive clients until 8 pm." The statement noted.

As it has been, arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines in place.

The move to ease various Covid-19 restrictions comes at a time Rwandans including residents in the country started receiving Covid-19 vaccines and generally, cases have been on decline in the past few days.

Nearly a week after the country kicked off its nationwide inoculation drive, information from the Ministry of Health indicates that more than 257,000 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.