Rwanda: Inter-Province Travel Resumes as Covid-19 Restrictions Are Eased

A cabinet meeting held on Monday, March 15 directed the resumption of movement between Kigali and other provinces, following a two month halt that had been imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro, however, kept three districts under movement restriction.

The three districts are Bugesera, Nyanza and Gisagara.

The communique says the Ministry of Local Government will issue guidelines on how movement in the three districts will be regulated.

Also to resume are physical meetings with Covid-19 testing required for gatherings that exceed 20 people. However, the participants should not beyond 30 per cent of the capacity of the venue where they are meeting.

"Restaurants and cafes will remain open with 30 per cent occupancy limit and shall receive clients until 8 pm." The statement noted.

As it has been, arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines in place.

The move to ease various Covid-19 restrictions comes at a time Rwandans including residents in the country started receiving Covid-19 vaccines and generally, cases have been on decline in the past few days.

Nearly a week after the country kicked off its nationwide inoculation drive, information from the Ministry of Health indicates that more than 257,000 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.