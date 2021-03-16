Rwanda: Foreign Based Players Jet in Ahead of Afcon Qualifiers

Amavubi players that play for foreign based clubs have started joining the national team camp ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers slated this month.

The wasps will play Mozambique on March 27 before taking on Cameroon three days later.

Amavubi and Young Africans, skipper Haruna Niyonzima and Salomon Nirisarike (Football Club Urartu/ Armenian) joined camp on Monday while Steven Rubanguka (AE Karaiskakis/ Greece) jets in on Wednesday.

Yannick Mukunzi (Sandviken/Sweden) and Meddie Kagere (Simba/Tanzania) are expected in the country on Friday, March 19.

Sofapaka (Kenya) goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure is expected to arrive in Kigali on Sunday while players like Kevin Muhire (Masr El Makasa/Egypt) and Abdul Rwatubyaye (FC Shkupi/Macedonina) are yet to confirm their arrivals.

Amavubi have been doing two training sessions at Amahoro Stadium and the Kigali International Stadium as they bid to qualify for the continent's premier football competition for the second time.

Rwanda will host the Mambas of Mozambique in Kigali next week on March 27 before traveling to Yaoundé to face Cameroon three days later.

"The atmosphere in camp is fine as usual, very disciplined and focused and professional. We still have some days to fully prepare our side, all players will be ready," Coach Vincent Mashami said.

"Training sessions have been going well with all the players in shape. The team are in good spirits and the players are prepared technically, physically, and mentally for the challenge ahead," Mashami added.

There are no fresh injuries in camp except goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi who suffered a muscle strain and has been replaced by APR stopper Umar Rwabugiri while Muhadjiri Hakizimana has been out of training due to Covid19.

Meanwhile APR FC goalkeeper Umar Rwabugiri was handed a late call up by Mashami ahead 2022 AFCON qualifiers with Mozambique and Cameroon.

Rwabugiri is yet to feature for the senior national team and this is going to be his maiden appearance should he get the chance to play in any of the two games.

Meanwhile, Rwanda sits bottom of Group F table with two points behind Cape Verde (4 points), Mozambique (4 points) and leaders Cameroon top the group with 10 points.