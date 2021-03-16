South Africa: Police Minster Refutes Misleading Claims That He Reneged On Promises Made to Mthokozisi Ntumba's Family

press release

Pretoria — The Police Ministry takes note of false information circulating around the Police Minister, General Bheki Cele's visit to Mthokozisi Ntumba's family.

On Thursday, 11 March 2021, Minister Cele paid a visit to the bereaved Ntumba family at their Kempton Park home on the morning after the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba in Braamfontein.

The purpose of the visit was to pay condolences to the family and to demonstrate a commitment toward swift action and full accountability following the killing of the 35 year-old father of three.

Minister Cele puts on record that while visiting the bereaved Ntumba family, he assured them that the South African Police Service will cooperate fully with IPID investigations into the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

The Ntumba family received the Minister well and also expressed their appreciation for government's commitment to finding justice. Minister Cele urged the family to get in touch with him on his mobile number, as well as the number of his spokesperson Ms Lirandzu Themba, if the family experienced any difficulties leading up to the investigations of the case.

There has not been a call from the family to this effect.

It is important to note that at no point did Minister Cele discuss funeral arrangements with the family during his visit or subsequently. Neither did the family at this early stage in their bereavement, express specific financial needs to the Minister.

General Cele takes exception to the remarks made by EFF leader Julius Malema, suggesting that he has reneged on an alleged promise to the family for burial arrangements and payments.

Cele says these claims are false and misleading.

"It is an absolutely heartless move by any political party or its leadership to lie to its followers and to the nation by using the pain of a family who suffered such a devastating loss of a father, a husband and a breadwinner, to push a political agenda in a desperate attempt to gain political mileage." - Cele concluded.