Malawi: Escom Staff Call Off Strike - Minister Kambala Says Govt Working On Resolving Concerns

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi ( Escom) Staff Union and management have agreed to call off a strike which was expected to paralyse power production and distribution from Thursday.

This has brought a sigh of relief to people most of whom were panic buying electricity units.

Last Thursday, the Union issued a notice that all Escom workers will put their tools down due to disagreements on protracted labour issues.

The issues include demand for harmonisation of salaries and other benefits and reforms in the energy sector which has seen the establishment of Power Market Limited (PML) as a single electricity buyer.

Minister of Energy Newton Kambala said that the Ministry intervened and agreed to address the issues within an agreed time frame.

Kambala said "Government is already working on resolving some of the concerns such as salary harmonisation and the Power Purchase Agreement between Egenco and Escom which they are worried about.

"A properly reviewed Power Purchase Agreement between Egenco and Escom should be done by 15 April while the salary concerns, we have agreed to be done by the end of April".

On the PML, Kambala said they have agreed to review the issue within six months from now and decide whether the company should be abolished or assimilated within Escom as a single buyer.