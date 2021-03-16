Malawi Exports Last Year Maize

15 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government has given permission for traders to export maize.

Ministry of Trade says it has started issuing maize export licences to allow the economy offload excess stocks of maize from last year's harvest for export.

The Ministry says this will create storage room for this year's harvest.

However, Principal Secretary (PS) Christina Zakeyo emphasizes in a statement issued today that the maize export licences will only be issued to exporters with proof of verifiable maize stocks from the previous agricultural season.

Zakeyo says the licences to be granted will have a validity period of three months from the date of issue and that the exporter will be required to undertake a commitment to inform the ministry about the export proceeds received after 180 days from the date of export.

