Malawi: Chakwera, Muluzi Never Discussed K1.7bn Case During BCA Meeting

President Lazarus Chakwera and former president Bakili Muluzi never discussed anything about the ongoing 'corruption case' involving the latter, when the two met at BCA Hill days ago, State House has said.

Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda responding to a question from journalist on whether the two leaders discussed about Muluzi's perceived politically motivated case during their private meeting, he said:"Dr. Chakwera and Dr. Muluzi never discussed anything about any corruption case.

"The incumbent president paid a courtesy visit to the former head of state at his residency to check on his 'care status' and to ensure that he is well and not lacking anything."

Muluzi, 78 is being tried along with his former secretary Lyness Whiskey as government claimed 1.7 billion Malawian kwacha ($12 million) in the former president's account during his 1994-2004 presidency came from donors.

But court documents shows most of the funds were from his business empire and donation for his political party campaign from Taiwan, Morocco and Libya.

The former president has always said the charges were politically motivated.

Banda said president Chakwera believes in unity among all the leaders in the country and he promotes peace and friendliness without looking at political party colours.

"It is in the interest of President Chakwera to ensure that all the past heads of state are well looked after and that all are living well and getting all the support from the government," said Banda.

Banda stated that it is for the same reason that President Chakwera visited immediate former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that he visited the country's second Republic president, Bakili Muluzi.

"Therefore to suggest that President Lazarus Chakwera and former president Bakili Muluzi met to discuss an ongoing corruption case is not right.

"President Chakwera respects the rule of law and the independence of the courts and he cannot, in any way, be discussing anything concerning the rule of law and the courts," said Banda.

Banda further said Chakwera believes in a one Malawi and that for that to happen there is need for leaders to come together to the drawing table and forge ahead in order for the country to move forward and towards progress.

"There is no need for political animosity between the old leaders and the incumbent. Professor Peter Mutharika, Dr. Joyce Banda and Dr. Bakili Muluzi all served this country and they must be looked after very well in terms of their care and living status and this exactly what President Chakwera is doing."

However, in a separate interview, Banda emphasised that other than that President Chakwera promotes unity among all leaders in the country regardless of their political affiliation he never will get involved in matters outside the scope of unity.