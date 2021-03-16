Sudan's Pardon of Militia Leader Sends Wrong Message

15 March 2021
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release By Mohamed Osman Assistant Researcher, Africa

Victims Await Justice for Darfur Atrocities

On March 11, former Darfuri tribal leader, Musa Hilal, was released after four years in detention in Sudan's capital Khartoum after being pardoned by the country's Sovereign Council.

Hilal gained notoriety playing a well-documented role leading the Janjaweed militia and serving as a government advisor, as serious crimes were committed in Sudan's Darfur conflict between 2002 and 2005. He defected from the former ruling party in 2014.

Human Rights Watch research in 2005 identified Hilal as a lynchpin for the government's militia recruitment strategy and as central to numerous attacks against civilians in North Darfur between 2003 and 2004, aided and supported often by government forces. Eyewitnesses spoke of his direct involvement in abuses, for example, seeing Hilal take women prisoners at a market in 2004, their whereabouts were still unknown a year later.

However, Hilal's 2017 arrest and conviction was not in connection with these crimes. Instead, Sudan's former government brought Hilal and others before a military court for allegedly attacking government forces and committing related crimes in Darfur. There were a range of concerns surrounding Hilal's detention, including that authorities kept him in an unknown location for a period of time and denied him access to his lawyers at least once.

While his pardon this week is only limited to those 2017 charges, the situation begs the question as to why a militia leader subject to such serious war crimes accusations is making headlines for being pardoned as opposed to being criminally investigated for Darfur atrocities.

Sudan's transitional authorities have committed to ensuring accountability for crimes committed in Darfur, but victims and their families are still awaiting justice.

Sudan's authorities should be vigorously investigating Musa Hilal and others responsible for the most serious violations in Darfur, with a view to ensuring they will see their day in court. The government should also take concrete steps towards establishing and operationalizing accountability mechanisms laid out in the Darfur peace agreement that include cooperation with the International Criminal Court and setting up a special court for Darfur. Without this, how can victims believe those responsible for crimes in Darfur will not go unpunished?

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammys
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.