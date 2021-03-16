Mauritius: Consumer Affairs Unit Closely Monitoring Practices of Traders

15 March 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The officers of the Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU) which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection, have carried out a series of crackdown operations in some 638 retail shops and supermarkets across the country, in the period 07 March 2021-15 March 2021.

The CAU has issued fines to some 241 traders for excessive pricing and non-display of prices.

The crackdown operations aim at investigating any abusive pricing, non-display of prices and other unfair practices by traders in particular during the COVID-19 lockdown period, in a bid to protect consumer rights.

